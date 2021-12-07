Colombia’s largest bank partners with Gemini to offer cryptocurrency purchase

Colombia’s first bank switches to cryptocurrency

The information was confirmed by a press release from Gemini. The cryptocurrency exchange launched by the Winklevoss brothers is partnering with Bancolombia, Colombia’s leading bank. From December 14, its customers will be able to buy cryptocurrency directly from their bank accounts. Four assets will be available: Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

This partnership is part of a one-year pilot program launched and supervised by the “Financial Superintendence of Colombia”, the country’s financial regulator. For the moment, only a limited number of customers will be able to access these new services.

“We look forward to working closely with the digital asset ecosystem in Colombia and supporting cryptocurrency-based products that empower Colombians to take control of their financial lives,” said Cynthia Del Pozo, Chief Strategy Officer and development at Gemini.

Concretely, Bancolombia will continue to manage the fiat currency funds of its clients. Rather, Gemini will provide the necessary infrastructure for purchasing and managing digital assets.

Latin America, El Dorado of cryptocurrencies

This partnership between Bancolombia and Gemini seems to be the first step in a larger development in Latin America. Indeed, Gemini operates in more than 60 countries around the world but especially in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Panama, El Salvador, Peru and Uruguay. Moreover, Bancolombia is not only present in Colombia, it also has clients in Panama, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Since the adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador on September 7, Latin America has made giant strides towards the adoption of cryptocurrencies. While Uruguay or Argentina positioned themselves to be the future crypto-nations, Venezuela announced the imminent launch of a Central Bank digital currency (MNBC).

In reality, this is not really a surprise and it simply confirms a trend that we have been observing for a few years now. Indeed, a Chainalysis report published at the end of 2021 already indicated that Colombia and Venezuela were in the top 10 of the countries having the most widely accepted cryptocurrencies. Likewise, a study carried out by the payment company Visa revealed that 78% of the inhabitants of South America wanted to turn to cryptocurrencies as a new means of payment.

