compare x-rays of covid patients “Not vaccinated” Lungs are severely damaged “Injected” lungs are still good

COVID-19 Comparison X-rays – Aug. 6, Mirror reports the clinical data on COVID-19 at St. Louis University Hospital, Missouri, USA, comparing lungs of coronavirus patients. -19 who have been vaccinated with those who have not been injected It was found that the lungs of vaccinated persons were “less” damaged by the deadly virus than the lungs of unvaccinated patients.

Dr. Gassan Camel, Director of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Saint Louis University Hospital Interview with the St. Louis TV news channel at the KSDK station It revealed x-rays of the lungs of two patients who tested positive for COVID-19, one of whom had been vaccinated.

Another person has not been vaccinated. It turned out that the X-ray images of the unvaccinated patients were white scattered throughout the lungs. The white color indicates damage within the lungs. different from vaccinated patients Despite being sick, the overall condition of the lungs remains strong. There is much less white cloudiness. And that means there’s air in the lungs.

Dr Camel said those with lung damage were as severe as the lungs of unvaccinated patients. must be carefully maintained “At the very least, they need oxygen. and sometimes requires mechanical ventilation or intubation. and may have to live using a life-saving device.”

He emphasized that vaccines can effectively prevent infection. But in the case of infection, the patient will have less severe symptoms. and does not require hospitalization or if you really have to go to the hospital It does not require a ventilator and other life support equipment.

