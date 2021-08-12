Computer giant Accenture targeted by Bitcoin (BTC) ransomware

Accenture targeted by Bitcoin ransomware

Lockbit is a ransomware infamous for its attacks that tend to target large companies. This time, the ransomware targeted Accenture, a major IT company. In its announcement, Lockbit explained that the company had just a few hours to pay the ransom before the data was released. The note was particularly critical:

“These people are beyond privacy and security. I really hope their service is better than what I have seen as an insider. “

More worryingly, Lockbit explained that this ransomware-type attack was made possible by a company employee, who allegedly collaborated with the attackers. $ 50 million has been requested, payable in Bitcoin.

The company does not give in

Lockbit explained that they have 6 TB of data, ready to be broadcast. However, Accenture seems not to have wanted to get into the ransomware game. Data has started to be published by the attackers, indicating that the ransom has not been paid. Accenture had already been reassuring after the attack, explaining:

“We have identified unusual activity in one of our environments. We immediately contained this matter and isolated the affected servers. We have fully restored our affected systems. “

At this time, it is not known how sensitive the data released by Lockbit is, with Accenture having locked down its communications since the attack. It is likely, however, that the company deemed them insignificant enough that they did not have to pay the ransom.

In any case, attacks of this type have grown considerably in recent years. According to a report by Chainalysis, $ 92 million was sent to ransomware addresses in 2019, but that figure jumped to $ 406 million in 2020. From January to May 2021, $ 81 million had been picked up by attackers.

