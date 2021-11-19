ConsenSys raises $ 200 million and plans to create a division dedicated to non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

ConsenSys raises $ 200 million

Since its creation in 2014 in Brooklyn, ConsenSys has grown and become a juggernaut in the Web 3.0 sector. Its success has been driven by its flagship products which are MetaMask and Infura (an Ethereum development kit).

Moreover, to continue its growth, the company revealed on its Twitter account that it had just raised nearly $ 200 million.

The roundtable was achieved with many investors such as: Marshall Wace, Third Point, Coinbase Ventures, HSBC or Animoca Brands among others.

This new financing allows ConsenSys to reach a valuation of 3.2 billion dollars. Thus, the company integrates the closed circle of unicorns which exceeds one billion dollars in terms of valuation.

The funds will be used to increase the company’s operations in Asia, to hire nearly 400 people and to promote the adoption of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to a new audience.

More and more users

Since last year, MetaMask usage has increased 36-fold and the app has nearly 21 million monthly users.

In addition to this service which provides access to exchanges in decentralized finance (DeFi), its Infura product has also experienced strong growth: its users have grown from 100,000 to 350,000.

“ConsenSys has been at the heart of Web 3.0 and product development for users since day one. I mean, more than anyone. It’s an ecosystem we’ve largely sown and built, ”said Lex Sokolin, Global Co-Head of FinTech and Chief Economist at ConsenSys

Even if its development is dazzling, ConsenSys does not intend to stop there. Indeed, the company plans to launch a division focused on NFTs and certainly a software development tool for games in the coming months.

