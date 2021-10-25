containments after an increase in Covid-19 cases

Chinese authorities on Monday imposed lockdowns on tens of thousands of people in the north of the country, while asking residents of the capital Beijing to limit their movements due to a rebound in Covid-19 cases.

China identified 39 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday and more than a hundred over the past week, most of these contaminations being linked to the movements of a group of tourists.

The Chinese authorities, which practice a policy of “zero tolerance” towards the virus, reacted swiftly, imposing restrictions and organizing mass screening campaigns in the affected regions.

A Beijing city official has asked residents to avoid “unnecessary” trips out of the city as well as large-scale gatherings for now.

Anyone arriving in Beijing from an area where Covid-19 cases have been identified must test negative, authorities said.

IH