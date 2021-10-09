Coronavirus: WHO reassures

The latest epidemiological bulletin from the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed the continued decline of the pandemic of the new coronavirus in the world.

According to the WHO report, released on Wednesday, the incidence rate continues to decline and the number of new infections has fallen by 9% in seven days, while the number of deaths has fallen by 4%.

According to the UN World Health Agency, more than 3.1 million people have contracted the coronavirus infection worldwide in the past week, and more than 54,000 people have died. “The number of weekly Covid-19 cases and deaths has continued to decline,” the WHO stressed.

“This is a trend observed since August […]. More than 3.1 million new cases and a little more than 54,000 new deaths were reported during the week of September 27 to October 3, 2021 “, notes the weekly epidemiological update of the WHO. According to statistics from the organization, 3,118,410 infections and 54,221 deaths were recorded in exactly seven days, respectively 9% and 4% less than the previous week.

All regions have reported a drop in the number of new cases this week, with the exception of the European region which reported a number similar to the previous week. In Europe, the incidence increased by 5%.

In addition, data analysis shows that the European continent has also reported the highest weekly incidence rate of cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the WHO. Europe reports 123.1 new contaminations per 100,000 Follow the Americas (109.5 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

But the most significant drop in new weekly infections was recorded in Africa (43%).

In addition, the United States has reported the highest number of weekly infections (760,571) to the WHO. They are followed by the United Kingdom (239,781), Turkey (197,277), Russia (165,623) and India (161,158).

On another note, the number of new weekly deaths reported has seen a sharp drop (+ 10%) in all regions except the Americas and Europe, which both reported a similar number of deaths. weekly deaths compared to the previous week. Lethality has increased by 2% in Europe and America.

At the same time, other regions recorded a decrease. This is the case of the African continent which recorded the largest drop in the number of weekly deaths (25% compared to the previous week).

In total, the new coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,806,841 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to a count established by the WHO on Wednesday. A total of 235,175,106 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic.

SL (with MAP)