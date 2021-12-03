Covid-19: drastic restrictions in Germany

Germany will impose drastic restrictions on the unvaccinated akin to near containment.

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday announced a tightening of restrictions on people not vaccinated against Covid-19, who will no longer have access to non-essential shops, restaurants, places of culture or leisure. They will also have to limit their contacts, to home or away.

These measures were taken after a meeting with his successor, Olaf Scholz, and the leaders of the 16 regions of the country. A draft law on compulsory vaccination, which Mr Scholz is in favor of, will be submitted to parliament for entry into force in February or March.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), based in Stockholm, for its part indicated that “preliminary data suggest a substantial advantage” of the new variant over the hitherto dominant Delta variant.

Based on these mathematical models, “Omicron could cause more than half of infections caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the European Union within the next few months,” the agency warned on Thursday.

Especially since, according to a study by South African scientists, the risk of catching Covid-19 again is increased with the Omicron variant.

