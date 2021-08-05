COVID-19: US will require immigrants to have full-dose vaccinations WHO asks to stop injecting 3 needles, divided among poor nations

The US government is preparing to issue rules for foreigners to enter the country. Must be vaccinated against COVID-19 complete the dose first The World Health Organization (WHO) has also urged wealthy nations to temporarily suspend the third vaccination program. to share vaccines with countries in need

An official of the US government who do not wish to disclose their names has informed many news agencies that President Joe Biden’s government has tasked a joint ministries with plans to prepare international borders to travel to each other. It will gradually open the country step by step.

It has not been revealed when plans to open the country will begin. But the official said The US government wants to reopen its borders within a safe and sustainable framework. Therefore, foreign nationals from all countries entering the United States are being considered. Must have received the full dose of the vaccine against COVID. There may be exceptions to this rule.

Getty Images Currently traveling to the US was almost completely suppressed. due to epidemic control measures

previously the United States Used to prohibit certain groups of foreigners from entering the country. including foreigners traveling from China united kingdom 26 European Union countries, including Brazil, Ireland, India, Iran and South Africa. For those who have a visa to travel to the United States Must show a negative covid test result. It must be checked within 3 days before travel only.

US current It is facing a new wave of COVID-19 outbreak, with the Delta strain requiring lockdown and re-enforcement of epidemic prevention measures. Especially in Florida, where the number of infections is skyrocketing among the unvaccinated. Although more than 70% of Americans across the country have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Reuters The number of infections and deaths in poor countries is skyrocketing. While most of the population has not been vaccinated.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on wealthy countries to Which is having a project to vaccinate against the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To suspend such plans beforehand. They should wait until the end of September at least.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, said: If wealthy nations agree to comply with such demands It will allow at least 10% of the population of all countries in the world to be vaccinated by September.

World Health Organization data show that Poor countries can now distribute only 1.5 doses of the vaccine to their citizens per 100 inhabitants. Some countries like Haiti and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) Not a single person has received a complete dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Director-General of the World Health Organization agrees that middle-income and poor countries that are home to most of the world’s population should be the recipient of most of the vaccines currently produced. But the current situation turned out to be A small percentage of wealthy nations own most of the vaccine.

“I understand the concerns of governments to protect citizens from the Delta virus. But we can’t accept the case of some nations who are already using most of the world’s vaccines until they’re gone. And are going to use more,” said Mr Ghebreyesus.

Israel and Germany have now announced they will be vaccinating their citizens with a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. While the United States does not have such a program. But it said there were enough vaccines in stock to inject all Americans. including those residing abroad

