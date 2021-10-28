Covid-19: what impact on Africa?

The African continent has until Wednesday afternoon 8,476,312 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the African Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 rose to 217,483 on the same date, while recoveries reached 7,868,860 cases, specifies the Africa CDC which reports to the African Union.

Southern Africa is the most affected region followed by North Africa, East Africa and Central Africa, according to the same source.