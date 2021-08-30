Covid-19: worrying forecasts from the WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday deplored an 11% increase in deaths linked to Covid-19 in Europe, deeming “reliable” a projection predicting 236,000 additional deaths from the new coronavirus by December 1 on the continent .

“Last week, the death toll in the region increased by 11%, with a reliable projection predicting 236,000 deaths in Europe by December 1” adding to the 1.3 million deaths already caused by the pandemic on the Old Continent, said WHO Europe director Hans Kluge at a press conference.

Of the region’s 53 member states, 33 reported a more than 10% increase in the incidence of cases over two weeks, he said, while the pace of vaccination has slowed.

“Over the past six weeks, it has fallen 14%, due to a lack of access to vaccines in some countries and a lack of vaccine acceptance in others,” Kluge noted, calling to increase production capacity and to overcome nationalist temptations by sharing the doses.

If three quarters of caregivers in the whole of Europe are vaccinated, in some European countries they are only one in ten, according to the UN organization.

According to WHO data, in eight months, nearly 850 million doses have been administered in the region stretching to Central Asia, allowing nearly half of the population to be fully immunized.

SL (with MAP)