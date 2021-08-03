COVID: Aussie soldiers come to Sydney Help the police control the lockdown food delivery to people

COVID: On August 2, AFP reported that about 300 Australian Defense Force personnel began to descend into the streets of Sydney. Australia’s largest city NSW Police seek federal military assistance

to help enforce lockdown measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 Delta species infective and to make sure Residents will abide by the rules of quarantine. After Sydney has had more than 3,600 confirmed cases since mid-June.

New South Wales Police say Lack of manpower to control everyone to follow Thousands of people close to the infected have been tested and are self-isolating at home for 14 days.

Soldiers are expected to help police deliver food parcels. Knock on the door to ask for welfare and check whether people comply with the self-isolation order

Brigadier General Carraway said: “I want to reiterate that We will be under the control of the NSW Police. We are not a law enforcement agency. And we will work to support our duties.”

Earlier, the Australian Defense Force said 250 personnel were deployed to hotels and airports. in New South Wales

More than five million people in Sydney and surrounding areas have entered the sixth week of lockdown. Lasts until the end of August. They are allowed to leave the house only to exercise, perform necessary tasks, go to the hospital, or buy necessities such as food.

But compliance is no order. and the police fined more violators with money.

