Covid kills 20-year-old Aussies Revealing symptoms of deterioration without disease – not vaccinated – news

Covid kills 20-year-old Aussies Revealing symptoms of deterioration without disease – not vaccinated

Follow the news, press follow, live news

Covid kills Aussies in their 20s – Aug. 4, Reuters reported. A young man in his 20s has died after contracting the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Sydney. Australia Much to the surprise of public health experts. The daily number of infections remained high, near a 16-month high.

The victim is one of the youngest people to die after contracting COVID-19 in Australia amid strict lockdown measures in Sydney. New South Wales Recently extended to August 28, despite the lockdown for more than a month from the outbreak of the Delta mutant. (First found in India)

The name of the deceased was not disclosed. Only know that he is a male, aged 20 years, without any underlying disease. In the early stages, there were few symptoms. But later on, his condition quickly worsened and eventually died. Found that a person who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19

The report stated that Australia is facing delays in vaccinating citizens. The deceased were unable to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Because the state requires only people aged 40 years and over. because the vaccine is not enough

As for the AstraZeneca vaccine, the Australian authorities recently changed the prescription for individuals aged 60 and over to reduce the risk of rare blood clots. It is now permitted to inject in individuals under the age of 60 due to the outbreak of the delta mutant strain.

The young man’s death also reflects the risk that Sydney’s citizens are exposed to the delta mutant. While only 20 percent of the city’s five million people have received the full dose of the vaccine.

However, it is unclear whether the deceased had contracted COVID-19. Delta type? Even in delta-mutant outbreak areas It is one of two New South Wales deaths in the past 24 hours. of which 233 new infections were found.

Ms Gladys Beregiglian, Governor of New South Wales. said to admit The situation could be even worse because the peak was not yet reached. He insisted that the measure could be eased if more than half of the city’s population was vaccinated. amid heavy pressure

Pressure on Ms Berejiglion comes as lockdowns in NSW and other states have forced nearly half of the country’s population locked down. And it is pushing Australia’s economy into a second round of recession.

However, in addition to the problem of inadequate vaccines Australian authorities are also facing a group of refusal to vaccinate. especially AstraZeneca that can cause blood clots which is a rare side effect An analysis of government data reveals that 70 percent of the population must be vaccinated to slow the spread of the delta mutant.

The data also indicates that The Australian government needs to speed up vaccination, especially among adolescents and young adults. because it is the main group in the transmission of infection But the government is yet to be able to order more Pfizer vaccines.