Covid kills Malay singer safe maternity surgeon but without the opportunity to carry until the end

Covid kills a Malaysian singer – On August 10, the BBC reported the case of 37-year-old Malaysian singer Siti Sarah Raisuddin, who fell ill with COVID-19 while pregnant and died after a doctor. A caesarean section came out safely in a few days. at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur on Aug. 9.

The case hit the Malays widely. Because the singer did not have the opportunity to hold the youngest child. which is the fourth even a minute It also left the last picture of tears running down both cheeks while on video call with her husband at the end of his life.

“It is very difficult for me to tell my three children the news that their mothers He is dead,” said comedian Shuib Sepahtu, the singer’s husband.

The Malaysian Royal Household published a message on its Facebook page that King Sultan Abdullah Riayatuddin al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Queen have expressed their condolences over the singer’s passing. That is a big loss for the Malaysian entertainment industry. and hoped that Mrs. Siti’s family Sarah will endure and get through the sorrow caused by this loss.

The Star Online reports that Whole family affected by COVID-19 It was positive on July 25 after being infected by a housewife. At that time, Siti Sarah was 8 months pregnant and contracted COVID-19. Until severe coughing and the body lack of oxygen to treat symptoms on August 4, later on August 6, he was anesthetized for a 3-hour cesarean section until the child was safe.

As for Ms Siti Sarah, when the condition is not serious, she shared a video clip on Instagram showing her children hugging themselves crying. After being tested for COVID-19 which the female singer wrote: can’t bear to watch

The death of Mrs. Siti Sarah emerges as Malaysia eases COVID-19 containment measures. For those who have completed the full dose of vaccination on Aug. 10, even though Malaysia is facing the worst wave of outbreaks.

The opposition party has urged the government to reconsider the easing because it fears the health system will not be able to support it further.

As of August 9, Malaysia recorded 17,236 new cases and 212 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 10,961, and about 27.5 percent of the 31.95 million population has completed the full dose of vaccination. person

