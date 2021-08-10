Covid, modern vaccine against Delta is the best Researchers find even cooler than Pfizer

COVID – On August 10, Reuters reported that Two new studies, published on the medRxiv website, have found a vaccine against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) from Moderna. United States More effective against Delta mutants than Pfizer-Biontech.

The results of that study in the United States indicate that the best vaccine against Delta mutants may be the Moderna vaccine. After a study in 50,000 people vaccinated

The Mayo Clinic Health System found the vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing infections dropped to 76 percent in July. 2021 from 86 percent in the beginning of the same year The above period was when the delta mutant was the predominant epidemic in the study area.

The Pfizer vaccine’s effectiveness dropped to 42 percent in July. 2021 from 76 percent at the beginning of the same year

Wengie Sunthornraj, MD, from the Massachusetts nference data analysis center, said although both vaccine companies could still prevent serious illnesses that require hospitalization. A third dose of the Moderna booster vaccine to Pfizer vaccine recipients may be necessary.

The report stated that The above study is consistent with findings at a nursing home in Ontario, Canada, found higher amounts of specific antibodies against the mutant in older adults vaccinated with Moderna vaccination. Age of Pfizer Vaccination

Spokesperson for Pfizer The two studies said that to maintain the highest level of protection, a third dose of vaccination was required within 6-12 months.