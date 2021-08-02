Covid returns to Wuhan Found for the first time in over a year Infected China, 15 provinces

COVID-19 has returned to Wuhan – Xinhua reported on Aug. 2, the Headquarters of COVID-19 Prevention and Control in central China’s Hubei Province. Report on the detection of people in Wuhan. Hubei capital city Seven positive nucleic acid test results.

The seven patients were migrant workers working in the Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone. a worker surnamed Tang He said he had been waiting for a train at a train station in Jingzhou, Hubei Province, when a group of tourists from Jiangsu were also waiting for the train.

Members of the said group of tourists tested positive for the disease. The other six infected people had close contacts with Mr Tang.

Wuhan, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. No local cases of infection have been reported for more than a year.

Such a situation occurred during the mutation. Delta species rapidly reverberating in China Starting from Nanjing or Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, East China More than 300 people have been infected in 10 days, and 15 provinces have spread, among which 12 provinces have confirmed their origins from Nanjing. It also spread to Beijing. capital too

The BBC reports that most of the Chinese media are now reporting on the delta mutant outbreak. and citing the opinions of respiratory specialists that are extremely distressing Officials have linked the delta outbreak to domestic tourism.

China has dealt with this situation by controlling travel. ready to mobilize a large public inspection but not sure whether How many full doses of vaccinations did the Chinese have? After the official informs the number of vaccines that have been injected 1.6 billion doses.

in Nanjing Authorities ordered more than 9.2 million people to test for the virus and implement lockdown measures. But the shocking situation came from Zhangjiajie City. Popular tourist attractions of Hunan Province which has many tourists from Nanjing to visit Including going to see a performance in a theater around 2,000 people.

Officials are now chasing the audience for the theatre. The place was closed to 5,000 people and after the show these people returned to their homes in the provinces.

Recently, all tourist attractions in Zhangjiajie are closed. Tourists must be tested for the virus before returning to their city.

In Zhuzhou City, central Hunan Province, more than one million people were informed that Not to leave the house within 3 days with a massive mobilization for testing and vaccination. The local government described the situation as distressing and complicated

China’s National Health Commission said 98 new cases were recorded in the 24-hour period on Aug. 1, up from 75 on July 31, bringing the country’s total to 93,103. and at least 4,636 deaths

