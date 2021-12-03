Covid. The price of oil drops after the appearance of the new variant
Oil prices have fallen by more than 13% after the appearance of a new variant of the coronavirus, which casts doubt on the trajectory of the global economy.
A barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI, American standard variety) for delivery in January, lost 13.06%, to finish, in New York, to 68.15 dollars.
The WTI thus recovered, in one day, its level of beginning of September, before the rise which had brought it beyond 85 dollars a barrel.
In London, a barrel of Brent from the North Sea for delivery in January also, yielded 11.55% Friday, to close at 72.72 dollars.
The movement was directly linked to the discovery in South Africa of a new variant of the coronavirus.
Originally called B.1.1.529, it was named Omicron on Friday by the World Health Organization (WHO), which called it “worrying.”
