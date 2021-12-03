Covid. Two cases of the Omicron variant detected in Germany

Germany reported on Saturday its first two cases of contamination with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, among travelers who arrived from South Africa at Munich airport (south), according to local authorities.

“Two suspected cases of the new variant of the coronavirus Omicron, classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization, have been confirmed in Bavaria,” said the Ministry of Health of this southern German state in a statement. .

These two people, who arrived in Germany on Wednesday, had been placed in isolation at their home after being tested positive during PCR tests, said a spokesperson for the ministry.

They had decided on their own to get tested after hearing the news about this new variant, according to the same source.

In addition, two foreigners, who also arrived in Bavaria on Friday from Cape Town, tested positive for Covid-19 and the authorities are now seeking to know that they are also carriers of the new variant, according to the spokesperson.

The regional authorities of the state of Hesse (west) had previously announced that a first suspected case of the new variant Omicron had been detected in a person recently returned from South Africa.

This passenger, vaccinated against Covid-19, arrived on November 21 from South Africa at Frankfurt airport – the main airport of the most populous country in the European Union – and had shown symptoms in the during the week, before being tested.

These analyzes revealed “several typical mutations of Omicron”, said the regional Minister of Social Affairs, Kai Klose.

OE