COVID: US FDA approved third vaccination for people with low immunity – fresh news

COVID: On Aug. 13, the BBC reports that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or booster, for some Americans with low immunity. About 10 million people, including organ transplant recipients and cancer patients. to help prevent infection and illness

Follow the news, press follow, live news

It is the first time that US health officials have pointed out that Booster vaccinations may be necessary to fight coronavirus While many other countries have already started to give the third dose of the vaccine to some groups.

It is currently under discussion at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Committee meeting, which, if approved, will begin immediately with a third dose this weekend.

Experts say Two doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccination or one dose of Johnson & Johnson may not be enough to protect some people. especially those with weakened immune systems All three vaccine brands are approved in the United States for emergency use.

while pfizer which applied for the full use of their own vaccine It is also lobbying US and European authorities to approve a third injection.

Previously, there was growing evidence that Antibody protection from the COVID-19 vaccine may deteriorate over time This made some people seek a third dose of vaccine on the black market.

Although the World Health Organization has previously called for a suspension of the third dose of vaccination until at least the end of September. To ensure that every country vaccinates at least 10% of the population