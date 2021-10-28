Cristiano Ronaldo is expecting twins again (PHOTO)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife Georgina Rodriguez is pregnant. CR7 is therefore going to be the father of twins again after having had them with his ex.

Indeed, Eva and Mateo were born in 2017, while Cristiano Ronaldo Junior was born in 2010 before the super star met his new companion, model Georgina Rodiguez. With this one, Cristiano Ronaldo has a daughter, Alana Martina, born in 2017.

As a reminder, the Portuguese (prodigy and prodigal!) Had declared to the magazine “France football”, in 2O17, that he wanted to have 7 children. So another baby and CR7’s wish will be granted!

