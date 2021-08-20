Crypto.com (CRO) signs multi-year partnership with Italian soccer league

An agreement focused on innovation and technology

On its Twitter account, the platform Crypto.com (CRO) unveiled the signing of a partnership with the Italian football league (Lega Serie A).

In the name of future: we are very glad to welcome @cryptocom as first Innovation & Technology Partner of Italian football ➡️ https://t.co/d4rGNpgpYL#WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/NxeTx9Nqup

– Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) August 19, 2021

Under this agreement, the company becomes a sponsor focused on “innovation and technology”. It is expected that the Crypto.com brand will be present in all broadcasts requiring the intervention of the VAR during matches, a virtual assistant to the referee whose role is to help the latter determine whether a fault has been committed. , or allow to grant or deny a goal).

In addition, the VAR Center located in the city of Lissone will also be renamed as “Crypto.com VAR Center”.

Finally, Crypto.com will also feature the Goal of the Month and help create a new league award.

“This multi-year agreement confirms the strength of our brand around the world and, through this unique partnership with Crypto.com, we will write a new page of innovation, bringing our fans closer to the game through technology. Over the next few months, we will develop a number of sales and marketing initiatives to expand our fan base and engage more and more fans, ”said Lega Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo .

In addition to its presence in match broadcasts, the Crypto.com platform should also offer the launch of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to collect with which fans can interact.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com, says:

“We are extremely proud to deepen our partnership with the Lega Serie A to enhance the fan experience with technology. “

Crypto.com, a very active partner in sport

Cryptocurrency trading is nothing new in Italian football. Indeed, the latter had already signed an agreement with the Coppa Italia of the Lega Serie A last May. The initiative made it possible to create a collection of NFTs to immortalize the meeting of May 19, 2021.

In addition, the company Crypto.com has become a very present partner in the sports sector. Recently, she announced a worldwide deal with the UFC, including having the brand displayed on battle gear.

Finally, the platform also signed a 5-year partnership with Formula 1 for an amount of $ 100 million. This strategy will allow Crypto.com to be able to display its brand during Formula 1 races and help the organization develop exclusive non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

👉 To discover – Crypto.com (CRO) launches a $ 200 million investment fund dedicated to crypto startups

Newsletter 🍞

Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.

What to know about affiliate links. This page presents assets, products or services relating to investments. Some links in this article are affiliate. This means that if you buy a product or register on a site from this article, our partner pays us a commission. This allows us to continue to offer you original and useful content. There is no impact on you and you can even get a bonus using our links.

Investments in cryptocurrencies are risky. Cryptoast is not responsible for the quality of the products or services presented on this page and cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused as a result of the use of a good or service highlighted in this article. Investments related to crypto-assets are risky by nature, readers should do their own research before taking any action and invest only within the limits of their financial capacity. This article does not constitute investment advice.

About the Author: Anthony Bassetto