Crypto Gaming projects raised $ 476 billion in the first half of 2021

Crypto Gaming is on the rise

24 companies developing blockchain-based games raised $ 476 million in the first half of 2021.

According to the Invest Game report, Crypto Gaming companies accounted for 9% of the $ 4.6 billion raised by the gaming industry over the same period. Of these $ 476 million, 75% was raised by only 3 companies: Forte ($ 185M), Animoca Brands ($ 89M), and Mythical Games ($ 75M) for a total of $ 349 million.

Thus, Animoca Brands closed a second fundraising round of nearly $ 140 million in July. Considered the world leader in blockchain-based video games, the studio has received backing from Coinbase Ventures and Samsung Venture Investment. The funds raised will be used to accentuate the development of the studio around non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Animoca Brands is notably the publisher of games such as The Sandbox and F1 Delta Time.

According to a spokesperson for Samsung Venture Investment:

“We are on the verge of a fundamental shift in many aspects of our digital life, including the way we enjoy games and how we buy and use virtual goods. Animoca Brands is the company that makes this decentralized future of gaming possible. ”

Finally, game startup NFTs Mythical Games raised $ 75 million in June. This fundraising was carried out in particular with the American serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk and the Galaxy Digital fund. Mythical Games notably developed the game Blankos Block Party.

