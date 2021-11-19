“Cryptocurrencies can weaken the dollar and destabilize nations”

For Hillary Clinton, cryptocurrencies compete with the dollar

The former Secretary of State shared her views during a speech at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. For Hillary Clinton, cryptocurrencies do have the power to threaten the United States’ fiat currency:

“I hope nation states start paying more attention to the cryptocurrency breakthrough – because what looks like a very interesting and exotic effort […] has the potential to weaken currencies, weaken the role of dollars as reserve currencies, destabilize nations. “

While Hillary Clinton only echoes the usual fears when it comes to cryptocurrencies, she stands out by admitting their potential reach.

This shows the progression that has taken place in politicians’ rhetoric, which has gone from mocking what they considered to be an insignificant industry, to taking into account the potential of crypto-assets.

Cryptocurrencies would threaten currency markets

Hillary Clinton also draws a direct parallel between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, explaining:

“There is a whole new layer of activity that could be extremely destabilizing, or in the wrong hands or alliances with the wrong people, it could pose a direct threat to many of our nation states, and certainly to the currency markets.” global. “

On the crypto-community side, the reactions have of course been quite enthusiastic. Some argue that “Cryptocurrencies have the power to destabilize nations” is a particularly effective slogan for advertising crypto …

