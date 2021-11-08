Cryptocurrency capitalization exceeds $ 3 trillion – Alts hit records

3 trillion dollars of capitalization for cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrency markets now weigh $ 3 trillion in capitalization, a threshold first reached overnight:

Crypto Market Cap: $ 3 Trillion

The dominance of Bitcoin (BTC) over other crypto-assets continues to fall in recent weeks. The queen of cryptocurrencies represents “only” 42% of the total capitalization. Ether (ETH) continues to grow, it now represents 19% of the market cap.

According to data collected by the 8marketcap site, Bitcoin is however the 8th most capitalized asset in the world, now surpassing Tesla, Meta (Facebook) and NVIDIA:

Source: 8marketcap

ETH and SOL surpass their records

This increase in capitalization is partly due to the breakthroughs of altcoins, in particular Ether (ETH). Ethereum’s cryptocurrency hit a new high this morning, topping $ 4,760 for the first time:

ETH price breakthrough overnight – Source: TradingView, ETH / USDT

The price of ETH rose by almost + 4% overnight, reaching its highest level. The cryptocurrency’s capitalization now exceeds $ 565 billion.

Within the top 10, another altcoin broke its record: Solana’s SOL. The cryptocurrency confirmed its uptrend yesterday, for the first time near the $ 260 threshold:

SOL price hits record yesterday – Source: TradingView, SOL / USDT

This jump of + 13% was however offset by a decline of -7% suffered yesterday. Still, the capitalization of SOL still exceeds that of Tether (USDT) in fourth place in the ranking.

Other altcoins broke their records, including Terra’s LUNA, which crossed $ 52 yesterday. This morning, it was the Avax of Avalanche which went alongside the 94 dollars for the first time.

BTC is approaching its ATH

The price of BTC is however far from being outdone. The queen of cryptocurrencies is now approaching its all-time high of $ 67,200, reached twenty days ago. This morning, the price of a BTC reaches 66,200 dollars, and the capitalization of the cryptocurrency exceeds 1,248 billion dollars.

The trend is therefore resolutely upward on the markets at the start of the week. Will BTC surpass its all-time high again? The days to come will tell us …

