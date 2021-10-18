Cryptocurrency capitalization now exceeds that of Apple and Microsoft

Cryptocurrency capitalization hits record high again

The current bull run has catapulted the prices of the largest crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC). As a direct consequence, the total capitalization of cryptocurrencies has once again reached its record threshold of 2.5 trillion dollars. If we compare this to the most capitalized companies and assets, cryptocurrencies take second place in the ranking, ahead of Apple, Microsoft and Saudi Aramco:

Source: 8marketcap

Only gold is now more capitalized than cryptocurrencies, with a gigantic $ 11,187 billion. The market cap for crypto assets had already reached this threshold once, during the breakthrough last April:

Source: CoinGecko

Bitcoin overtakes Facebook and Tesla

Another sign of this progression of the crypto markets: the capitalization of Bitcoin now exceeds that of the two giants Facebook and Tesla. BTC currently weighs 1,162 billion dollars, against “only” 915 billion and 844 billion for FB and TSLA respectively.

As for Ether (ETH), it has also risen a few places in the ranking in recent weeks. It is found in 18th place, ahead of Johnson & Johnson and behind Alibaba.

Cryptocurrency markets in times of euphoria

Of course, when it comes to the price of Bitcoin, everyone’s eyes are on the $ 65,000 threshold. It had come aground at this level during its last flight. If it progresses by + 4.3%, it will manage to regain its last absolute record, and will then be on entirely new ground.

BTC surged overnight, following news that a Bitcoin ETF had finally been approved by the SEC. He thus gained + 6% in the space of a few hours:

Evolution of Bitcoin price overnight – source: TradingView, BTC / USDT

Will he manage to beat his record again? It remains to be seen, but what is certain is that the euphoria is palpable in the markets.

