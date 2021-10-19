Cryptocurrency Will Create More Wealth Than Internet Says Morgan Creek Capital CEO

Morgan Creek Capital CEO Believes In Cryptocurrency

Mark Yusko, CEO and Founder of Morgan Creek Capital, has once again come out in favor of cryptocurrencies. In a long interview with our colleagues at CoinTelegraph, the head of the hedge fund did not hide his enthusiasm for digital currencies and for the “Internet of Value”.

“Blockchain is the operating system of the Internet of Value, and the Internet of Value will be even more important than the Internet and even more important than the mobile Internet. Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are going to fuel all of this, ”says Mark Yusko.

The Internet of Value (VO) is a concept aimed at ensuring that any asset can be traded as quickly as information is currently circulating in the world. Digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies, or intellectual property assets, such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), can be quickly exchanged peer-to-peer without any intermediary.

Cryptocurrency is often compared to the boom of the internet in the 90s by its advocates. Regardless of the skeptics, these two sectors have experienced colossal growth in the space of just a few years. For Mark Yusko, who invested in early internet-based services like Google, cryptocurrency even promises to generate even higher wealth.

More opportunities in Ethereum (ETH) than in Bitcoin (BTC) according to Mark Yusko

This is not the first time that the founder of Morgan Creek Capital has sung the praises of the crypto-asset industry. Convinced that Bitcoin (BTC) is “digital gold”, he expects the price of the cryptocurrency to reach $ 250,000 in 5 years. The man has repeated his predictions on several occasions.

Despite his displayed enthusiasm for Bitcoin, Mark Yusko does not consider himself a Bitcoin maximalist. Some investors in the industry, such as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, indeed believe that it is the only cryptocurrency with a future.

For his part, the founder of the consulting and management company thinks that there are “lots of protocols that are going to be brilliant”. All of these projects will have a role to play in the coming revolution. This is particularly the case with Ethereum (ETH).

“I think there are going to be huge opportunities to be seized in Bitcoin. Not as much as 5 years ago, but huge opportunities nonetheless. But I think there will be bigger opportunities in Ethereum, because it’s a toolbox that will allow you to build even more things, ”explains the CEO of Morgan Creek Capital.

Mark Yusko believes in the future of NFTs

Mirroring Visa, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter, Mark Yusko firmly believes in the future of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). According to him, the wave of NFTs has only just begun. Despite the misunderstanding of the public and some investors, non-fungible tokens are here to stay.

“People don’t understand what non-fungible tokens really are. […] But in the future, there may be billions of tokens that represent the ownership of assets, stocks, currencies, commodities, works of art … There will be absolutely everything. Everything will be tokenized ”, proclaims the investor.

