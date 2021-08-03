CryptoPunks Madness Continues With $ 46M Volume In 24 Hours

A real frenzy seizes CryptoPunks

CryptoPunks are widely regarded as the pioneering project in the field of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), as they predate the creation of CryptoKitties and the ERC-721 standard.

In recent days, CryptoPunk sales have seen a real frenzy. Specifically, in the last 24 hours, the famous project has seen an increase in trading volume of over 600%.

A mysterious whale even bought over 100 Punks on Friday night at prices ranging from 24 to 29 Ethers (ETH) for a total of $ 6 million.

At the same time, Gary Vaynerchuk, US serial entrepreneur, bought the monkey-type CryptoPunk (# 2140) for 1,600 ETH or around $ 3.7 million. A sale followed a few hours later by the sale of another Punk Monkey (# 5217) for 2,250 ETH ($ 5.4 million). These sales are respectively the fourth and third largest in the history of CryptoPunks.

Top 10 CryptoPunk Sellers – Dune Analytics

A ranking that does not reference the most expensive CryptoPunk in history sold by Sotheby’s in June for $ 11.8 million.

Crazy numbers

According to the CryptoSlam site, CryptoPunks have generated more than $ 500 million (247.685 ETH) in sales since their inception.

Over the past 12 months, the average sale price has reached 22 ETH or around $ 54,000. Currently, the floor price to acquire a Punk is around 29 ETH.

We can see the explosion in the average selling price over the last 2 years in the graph below:

CryptoPunks price evolution – Dune Analytics

