Dakota Johnson: the extreme change of look for Daddio’s movie

Dakota Johnson: from brunette to blonde for "Daddio"

We know actress Dakota Johnson, daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, mostly with long, dark hair, but lately, pictures of her from the set of Daddio have appeared showing a totally different haircut and color. In a recent image shared on social media, in fact, Dakota appears sitting in a taxi with a long blonde layered bob, with curtain bangs. The actress looks like another person with the blond bob, perhaps just to detach herself from her public image and totally immerse herself in the character. Plus, this new hairstyle could simply be a wig, as is often the case on Hollywood sets. Also because, in reality, the shooting of the film took place at the end of 2022 and, this summer, Johnson was spotted with her usual color and haircut. Dakota Johnson’s haircut, since the days of Fifty Shades of Gray, has been his trademark and has been in great demand and imitated even by people far from the world of Hollywood. So maybe the actress won’t want to give it up.

Dakota Johnson on the set of Daddio: movie’s plot

Daddio is a drama film under production. The plot follows a young woman (Dakota Johnson), who after landing at JFK airport in New York City, gets into the back seat: the taxi driver is Clark (Sean Penn), starts the vehicle and the two begin the race. But Clark strikes up an unexpected conversation. Indeed, what begins as a fun chat, develops in a direction that verges on the mysterious, reaching intimate and honest revelations about relationships, topics such as sex and power dynamics, vulnerability. What began as a simple encounter with a stranger turns into an event that changes people’s lives. The film should be introduced at the Toronto International Film Festival in the September of this year.

