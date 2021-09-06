Dallas Mavericks Reward Fans For Purchases With Dogecoin (DOGE)

A gift card for Dogecoin (DOGE)

On its website, the Dallas Mavericks NBA franchise unveils a cashback rewards program to encourage payment in cryptocurrency.

Concretely, the “Mavs Cryptomania” offer allows fans who spend $ 150 in cryptocurrency to receive a $ 25 gift card when making a purchase on the online store.

The promotion is only valid on the DallasMavs.Shop site and started on August 13th and ends on September 30th.

Dogecoin is not the only eligible cryptocurrency during this operation, although billionaire owner Marc Cuban remains a staunch supporter.

“The point about DOGE that people miss is that DOGE’s imperfections and simplicity are its greatest strengths. You can only use it for two things: spend it or keep it. Both are easy to understand. And the purchase is cheap. Which makes it a community that anyone can join and enjoy, ”said Marc Cuban.

So, in addition to the famous meme, the store also accepts bitcoin (BTC), bitcoin cash (BCH), ether (ETH), USDC, BUSD, GUSD and USDP.

This encouragement to pay with cryptocurrency is not trivial for the NBA franchise of the Dallas Mavericks. Indeed, Marc Cuban had already taken the initiative to accept bitcoin for the purchase of tickets and for the online store in 2019 by partnering with the company BitPay.

This service has recently been extended, as the club has now offered to pay for its purchases with Dogecoin since March 2021.

Payment in cryptocurrency is democratized

This initiative to encourage people to pay via cryptocurrency is worth highlighting. Indeed, this comes after a positive summer period on the democratization of these new means of payment.

For example, some countries are studying bills to allow cryptocurrency payments. There are currently Cuba, Ukraine, and Uruguay wishing to promote this activity.

Finally and more concretely, Switzerland has just enabled more than 85,000 traders to accept Bitcoin or Ether, in particular through cooperation with Worldline and Bitcoin Switzerland.

