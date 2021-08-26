damage estimated at 30 billion euros

The damage caused by the floods that hit Germany last month would cost up to 30 billion euros, the leader of the North Rhine-Westphalia region, Armin Laschet, estimated on Monday. “We need 20 to 30 billion euros for the federal fund” set up for repairing the damage, said the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and conservative candidate for the chancellery.

“For the region of North Rhine-Westphalia alone, the damage as a whole reaches more than 13 billion euros according to initial estimates,” he said.

The federal and state governments have already agreed to share the fund’s tax burden equally, which is modeled on a similar bailout launched after the Elbe overflowed in 2013.

Heavy rainfall and flooding surprised many cities in western and southern Germany last month, killing at least 190 people in the country’s worst natural disaster since more than half a century.

ELM