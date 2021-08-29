Dapper Labs’ NBA Top Shot Launches NFTs Based on Women’s Basketball League (WNBA) Moments

Tokenizing WNBA Highlights

On its website, the non-fungible token platform NBA Top Shot unveiled the launch of a collection of digital assets representing the highlights of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

Dapper Labs (FLOW), the company that developed NBA Top Shot, is therefore bringing the WNBA into the phenomenon of NFTs. The idea is to offer fans the possibility of owning a historical moment of a season as a collector’s item. It will go from a series of dunks or even winning shots.

The NFTs were launched this Friday, August 27 on the NBA Top Shot platform, in particular around an inaugural pack that represents collectable cards from professional players such as Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Sabrina Ionescu or A’ja Wilson. .

Caty Tedman, Head of Partnerships at Dapper Labs, said:

“We would like to create a truly dedicated environment for WNBA fans that gives them the same kind of experience as NBA fans. The objective is also to create parity between the male and female league. “

This integration comes as the WNBA seeks to capitalize on the influx of new fans. Indeed, the league has recently had strong audiences and has developed many agreements with streaming services and partnerships like that of Dapper Labs.

“It is the only major team sport to have increased its TV audience during the pandemic,” said Caty Tedman.

Either way, it is very likely that success will be there. Indeed, since the launch of the platform, its community has only grown and now reaches one million members.

For NBA Top Short, this resulted in a significant purchasing volume for its NFTs, with an amount equivalent to nearly $ 750 million.

