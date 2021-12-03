David Marcus, historic manager of Facebook’s stablecoin project, quits the project

David Marcus leaves Facebook / Meta

David Marcus announced his departure from Facebook (recently renamed Meta) yesterday. Not very precise on the reasons for this choice, he explains that his “entrepreneurial spirit” pushed him to leave the fold of the giant of social networks to find new adventures.

This is of course particularly notable for Facebook’s stablecoin project, Diem, and its associated wallet, Novi. David Marcus has indeed led Facebook’s blockchain projects from the start. It encountered a colossal wave of mistrust from regulators in 2019, when the project was still called Libra.

Since then, the stablecoin project has tried in several ways to detach itself from Facebook. He renamed himself Diem, and also began to communicate more on his wallet, rather than on his future cryptocurrency. Last October, a press release explained:

“Diem is not Facebook. We’re an independent organization, and Facebook’s Novi is just a member of the 20 or so who make up the Diem Association. “

But that was not enough to appease particularly suspicious legislators … Nor to convince the ecosystem as a whole, David Marcus being very firmly linked to Facebook / Meta, since he had been working there for seven years now.

David Marcus had been president of PayPal, and it is another former payment service who will take his place: Stephane Kasriel.

In any case, we will continue to closely observe the development of the project, which has already changed so many times that it is becoming difficult to follow all its developments. Recently, the Novi Wallet was launched with a Paxos stablecoin: USDP.

Will Diem one day be offered on the wallet, years after Facebook’s first announcement? It remains to be seen, but stablecoin’s woes with regulators are likely not over.

👉 Find all the news about altcoins

Image source: Adam Tinworth via Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

Newsletter 🍞

Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.

About the author: Marine Debelloir

Associate Editor on Cryptoast, I fell into the pot of cryptocurrencies a few years ago. I am passionate about the innovative technologies that arise from the blockchain and I like to unearth the crispest information to share it with you.

All articles by Marine Debelloir.