Dean of the French dies at the age of 112

Dean of the French dies at the age of 112

The oldest man in France died on Tuesday in Fort-de-France, Martinique, at the age of 112, his family announced.

The oldest Frenchman, who was a dock worker and fisherman, was born on April 17, 1909.

Martiniquais Jules Théobald was honorary president of the Association of the inhabitants of the littoral of the Pointe des Nègres last March.

“Little by little, people are discovering his death. It will leave a great void even if we expected it a little, ”said Steeve Moreau, deputy mayor of Fort-de-France in charge of security, quoted by the media.

“He was also a political activist. He spoke little about it but he was in the Martinique Progressive Party (PPM) alongside Aimé Césaire. He told us how pleased he was to have led these fights. There is a lot of affection for him, ”said Moreau, responsible for representing the Pointe des Nègres district on the City Council.

SL (with MAP)