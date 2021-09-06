Death of Jean-Paul Belmondo, a great figure in French cinema

Jean-Paul Belmondo, a great figure in French cinema died on Monday at his home at the age of 88, his lawyer announced.

“He had been very tired for some time. He passed away quietly, ”said his lawyer, Me Michel Godest, in statements relayed by local media.

A star of French New Wave cinema, Belmondo turned to mainstream films in the 1960s and became one of the main French heroes of comedy and action.

The man who embodied French cinema, has shot in 80 films and leaves behind unforgettable roles: young debut in “Breathless” or hanging from a helicopter above Venice in “The man from Rio”.

Actor, producer, theater director, Jean-Paul Belmondo had interpreted with panache, in the cinema as on the boards, a host of characters during a long career of more than fifty years.

SL (with MAP)