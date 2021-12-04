Delta reduces the effectiveness of vaccines against transmission to 40% (WHO)

The Delta variant has reduced the effectiveness of vaccines against transmission of the Covid-19 virus to 40%, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday, calling on people to continue wearing masks and adopting the correct ones. other barrier practices.

“There is data that suggests that before the arrival of the Delta variant, vaccines reduced transmission by about 60%, with Delta this dropped to 40%,” explained WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a regular press briefing devoted to the pandemic, which is wreaking havoc in Europe.

“In many countries and communities, we fear that there is this misconception that vaccines have ended the pandemic, and that people who are vaccinated no longer need to take other precautions,” he added.

The director general of the organization opened his traditional opening remarks on the situation in Europe, hit hard by a fifth wave of infections, caused by a mixture of insufficient vaccination rates and slackening – arguably premature in view of the domination of the Delta variant in the region – in barrier gestures and restrictions.

“Last week, more than 60% of infections and deaths from Covid worldwide occurred in Europe”, recalled Dr Tedros, adding that “this huge number of cases is reflected in an unbearable burden on health systems and exhausted health workers ”.

On Tuesday, WHO Europe was alarmed by the “grip” of Covid-19 in Europe, which could cause 700,000 additional deaths on the continent by the spring, in addition to the 1.5 million deaths already counted.

“If you watch the developments closely, people in Europe are at pre-pandemic levels of social interactions, of gatherings and many other things, despite being in the midst of a very strong resurgence. , very strong cases and for some countries enormous pressure on health systems, ”denounced Michael Ryan, WHO director in charge of emergency situations.

“The reality is that the virus will continue to be transmitted intensely in this type of environment,” he warned, as winter forces people to spend more time indoors and makes them more reluctant to ventilate, not to mention that after two years of the pandemic a certain fed up has settled down.

“All countries remain vulnerable to these high levels of disease transmission, and we should continue to do all we can to reduce our exposure to the virus,” he said.

TB