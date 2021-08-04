detective young Belarus Terrifying – On August 3, the BBC reported a shocking incident.

detective young Belarus Terrifying – On August 3, the BBC reports the shocking incident in Ukraine. After the body of the deceased was found, Vitaly Shishov was hanged in a park near his home in Kiev. Police target a covert murder

Shocking – Ukrainian police have besieged a park in Kiev where Vitaly Chichov’s body was found hanged in a park near his home. Suspected of murder in camouflage on Aug. 3 (AFP)

Shishop is the chairman of the Belarusian Home group, which assists asylum seekers from the government’s political crackdown from Belarus. and help facilitate the start of a new life in Ukraine

Recently, there is the case of Ms Christina Timanovskaya, 24, a Belarusian national sprinter who traveled to the Tokyo Olympics in Japan. Received a humanitarian visa to asylum to Poland after being ordered by the government to fly back due to criticism of coaches and government

