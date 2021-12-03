DEX 1inch aggregator raises $ 175 million, intends to attract institutional investors

1inch consolidates its leadership position

Decentralized Exchange Aggregator (DEX) 1inch just closed its Series B fundraiser raising $ 175 million.

Led by Amber Group, this substantial fundraising brought together the capital of more than 50 investors including Celsius, Nexo, Alameda Research, VanEck, Gemini Frontier Fund and Jane Street.

1inch sold part of its tokens at a reduced price of $ 1.50 per token as part of this operation, knowing that at the time of writing, the 1INCH token is trading around 4 , 20 dollars.

According to the 1inch Network press release, the company intends to use its new funds to increase its skills in adapting to the regulatory changes underway in the decentralized finance industry (DeFi), particularly in Europe and the United States.

The funds raised will also be used to design new protocols for the 1inch ecosystem, but also to expand the utility of the 1INCH token. In addition, 1inch Network plans to double the size of its team over the next few years.

“A key element of the next phase of DeFi will be to provide investors with transparent access to liquidity through different protocols and blockchain. 1inch has one of the best teams at the forefront of building bridges between fragmented liquidity pools, saving money and optimizing transactions, ”commented Tiantian Kullander, Co-Founder of Amber Group.

Next step, attract institutional investors

Like many DeFi projects, 1inch seeks to make itself accessible to institutional investors. To do this, 1inch plans to move to Europe and obtain a license there, before tackling the US market.

Since 1inch geolocates American IP addresses, this allows it to be much more “regulator-friendly”, even if these methods do not necessarily appeal to the crypto-community.

In addition, 1inch Pro, a protocol reserved for its future institutional clients, will also be launched in late 2022 or early 2023 to meet strong demand.

1inch Pro will provide pools specifically dedicated to institutions and will only allow participants verified by KYC (Identity Verification) and AML (Anti Money Laundering) checks.

“While continuing to satisfy the existing DeFi audience by offering cutting edge products, 1inch also aims to become a gateway for institutions that wish to be part of the world of DeFi,” said Sergej Kunz, co-founder of 1inch Network.

