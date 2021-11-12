Discord abandons Ethereum (ETH) wallet integration after wave of criticism

Discord backtracking: Ethereum wallets won’t be integrated

In a tweet published this Thursday, November 11, 2021, Jason Citron, the creator and CEO of Discord, announced the abandonment of plans to integrate Ethereum wallets (ETH) within the platform. The founder of instant messaging assures that Discord does not intend to implement the concept revealed a few days ago.

Thanks for all the perspectives everyone. We have no current plans to ship this internal concept. For now we’re focused on protecting users from spam, scams and fraud. Web3 has lots of good but also lots of problems we need to work through at our scale. More soon.

– Jason Citron (@jasoncitron) November 11, 2021

“Thank you all for your views. We currently have no plans to realize this internal concept. For now, our focus is on protecting users from spam, scams, and fraud. Web3 has a lot of good sides, but also a lot of problems that we have to solve on our own scale. More to come, ”says Jason Citron.

A few days earlier, the CEO had indeed hinted that Discord would allow connection to wallets like MetaMask and WalletConnect. On Twitter, Jason Citron had also published a screenshot of the feature, obviously at the development stage. The social network aimed to let its users connect an Ethereum wallet, like a Facebook, Github, Reddit or Twitter account through the Connexions portal.

👉 Read also: The social network TikTok in turn offers non-fungible tokens (NFT)

Discord gives in to user pressure

Discord executives have changed their minds after the wave of criticism generated by Jason Citron’s tweet. Many subscribers of the premium Discord Nitro offer quickly threatened to terminate their package if the platform carried out its plans.

“I was told that the server made up of Discord employees and representatives of the major video game studios had blown up over this, with numerous threats to move communities elsewhere. Difficult to progress in the face of that, ”says Ryan Brown, journalist specializing in the video game sector, on his Twitter account.

On social media, there has been a huge movement encouraging subscribers to leave Discord. On Reddit, a petition has emerged demanding that Discord not turn to cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In the space of a few days, she collected more than 6,000 signatures. On Twitter, many Internet users claim, with screenshots to support them, to have terminated their Nitro account.

👉 Also read: Almost $ 6 billion worth of NFT Ethereum traded in Q3 2021

Newsletter 🍞

Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.

About the author: Florian Bayard