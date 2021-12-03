Distrustful of Bitcoin, they erase their key in 2013 – BTCs are now worth $ 750,000 …

Journalists who did not believe in Bitcoin in 2013 …

The 2013 article was unearthed by a Reddit user. Seven years ago, Wired journalists viewed Bitcoin mining with some suspicion. They had installed a mining machine in their offices, and observed it producing BTC. This is thanks to a group that still exists: the Eclipse Mining Consortium.

At the time, the numbers seemed quite reasonable. In 2021, they make people dream:

“With Eclipse, we mined just over two bitcoins in about ten days. This did not consume much electricity: on average between 43 and 44 watts. It’s not even enough to heat a cup of coffee. “

Gone are the days when you could easily produce 2 BTC, ($ 113,424 at the current rate), in just over a week. We will however forgive the journalists of Wired their ignorance, being neither seers nor omens. But maybe it would have been a good idea to keep some access to the wallet, just in case.

… and which erase the private keys

What makes you smile is the casualness of Wired. The journalists wonder at the end of the experiment how to use the few hundred dollars thus released (a BTC was worth approximately 327 dollars at the date of publication of the article).

They plan to donate the amount to a charity … Before opting for a more radical solution:

“The world’s most popular digital currency is nothing more than an abstraction. We are therefore going to destroy the private key used for our Bitcoin wallet. This leaves a growing stack of Bitcoin profit locked in a digital vault for all eternity – or at least until someone cracks the SHA-256 encryption that secures it. “

Good news: in 2021 no one has yet succeeded in “cracking” Bitcoin! Bad news: these 13.34 bitcoins are now worth more than $ 750,000, and they will never be accessible again. Let those who have never sold bitcoins too early throw the first stone at them …

