Dixie Fire became the second largest wildfire. in California history

Dixie Fire – On August 9, the BBC reported that the Dixie Fire wildfire destroyed almost the entire city of Greenville. Northern California, United States, has become the second largest wildfire in California’s history after last year’s August Complex Fire. that destroyed more than 1 million acres

More than 5,000 firefighters are tackling the Dixie Fire as rescuers prepare for a 38C rise in the coming days. Authorities have warned that it could take weeks to extinguish a major wildfire among 11 major wildfires raging in California.

Authorities say the Dixie Fire started on July 13 and burned more than 463,000 acres, but only extinguished 21 percent of the wildfires and after the city of Greenville burned down. Last Wednesday, Aug. 4, is now burning a small town. like Crescent Mills away from Greenville. To the southeast 5 km.

Three people are now missing, and thousands have been evacuated. Some of them live in various camps. Pumas County has evacuated orders for nearly half of the area. and the official warned that The area has low humidity levels. There is a risk that wildfires will spread rapidly.

The National Interagency Fire Service said there were wildfires across 15 states. In the United States, about 107 large blazes have burned more than 2 million acres. and warned of a high probability of severe wildfires across the western United States throughout the remainder of the summer and into the fall.

last saturday California Governor Gavin Newsom said we had to frankly admit that These are wildfires from climate change. This increases the risk of hot, dry weather, which is prone to wildfires.

The world has warmed by about 1.2 degrees Celsius since the industrial era. and the temperature will continue to rise unless governments around the world reduce their emissions significantly.

Related news:

Thousands of people evacuated in Oregon’s Bootlake Fire, destroying more than 300,000 acres.

The post Dixie Fire became the second largest wildfire. In California history appeared first on Live News.