Dutch football club signs sponsorship deal paid in Bitcoin (BTC)

An agreement paid in Bitcoin (BTC)

On its Twitter account, the cryptocurrency exchange Anycoin Direct unveiled its new partnership with PSV Eindhoven football club.

The Dutch exchange has signed a sponsorship contract for two years and will pay the sponsorship amount in bitcoin (BTC). The amount of this transaction has not been disclosed.

The famous football club thus becomes one of the first in Europe to sign a partnership of this type. Moreover, the latter announced his intention to keep bitcoins in his treasury.

“The possibilities and the future of the cryptocurrency world are very promising. As a club in the heart of the Brainport region, we are always innovating, cryptocurrencies fit well into this picture, ”said Frans Janssen, Commercial Director of PSV Eindhoven.

The main objective is to contribute to the awareness of cryptocurrencies in Europe, and to introduce them to a new audience. Currently, the Dutch exchange offers the buying and selling of 28 cryptocurrencies.

“This partnership aims to raise awareness of cryptocurrency and Anycoin Direct in Europe,” the club said.

This is not the club’s first experience in the blockchain world. Indeed, the latter experimented with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) earlier this year by offering their victory in the 1988 European Cup final as a digital asset.

Bitcoin sports partnerships are growing

It is interesting to point out that other similar partnerships have already been established in the world of sport. These would be a good way to extend the visibility of cryptocurrencies.

In this regard, Dutch football club AZ Alkmaar will also hold Bitcoin (BTC) under exclusive sponsorship with the Bitcoin Meester exchange.

Still with the idea of ​​democratizing access to cryptocurrencies, the company Grayscale, specializing in digital asset management, became the first sponsor of an NFL team by signing an agreement with the New York Giants.

Finally, let us also cite the case of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) which has partnered with the Bitbuy exchange to offer the payment of part of the salaries in bitcoin for the players of the league.

