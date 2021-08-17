Eaton Adds Concentric Pneumatic Clutch Actuators for Detroit Diesel DT12®, Volvo I-Shift, and Mack mDRIVE™ Transmissions to Expand Aftermarket Portfolio

GALESBURG, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Power management company Eaton today announced its Vehicle Group has introduced two new concentric pneumatic clutch actuators (CPCAs), designed for commercial vehicle push-type diaphragm spring clutches. The CPCAs help optimize vehicle performance by working with a vehicle’s automated manual transmission (AMT) to continuously determine the ideal release position and clutch actuation when the transmission shifts.

The CPCAs serve as an aftermarket replacement for the clutch actuator used in the Detroit Diesel DT12®, the Volvo I-Shift and Mack mDRIVE™ automated manual transmissions. With many AMT-equipped trucks on the road no longer under factory warranty, service providers need reliable parts to complete repairs and maintenance. Replacing the CPCA during clutch service can help save repair time and cost while reducing downtime for unscheduled maintenance.

With the addition of the CPCAs, Eaton now offers a complete line of aftermarket clutch products, enabling customers to purchase an Eaton Advantage automated clutch and replacement CPCA, and to calibrate the system with Eaton’s ServiceRanger4™ Pro Plus software.

“The addition of the CPCAs expands our clutch portfolio of products in order to serve all makes and models of vehicles in North America,” said Tim Bauer, vice president, Aftermarket, Eaton’s Vehicle Group North America. “Customers can now buy all their clutch products from Eaton’s expanded offering, with support from ServiceRanger4 Pro Plus software and the Eaton Roadranger team. We’re pleased to be able to provide these products to customers who may not have had access before.”

Eaton’s CPCAs will be available for purchase in the third quarter of 2021. Visit eatonpartsonline.com to find an Eaton aftermarket distributor or learn more about our clutch portfolio.

