Ahmed Khalil died in the early hours of Tuesday, at the age of 80, from covid-19.

The Egyptian actor had contracted the virus during the filming of the series “Illa Ana”, currently broadcast on DMC.

Note that the covid-19 has swept away several artists in Egypt such as Rajae El Jaddaoui, Samir Ghanem, Dalal Abdelaziz or Youssef Chaabane.

HM