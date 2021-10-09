end of hostage taking in prison

The author of a hostage-taking on Tuesday in a penitentiary center in northeastern France surrendered to the authorities, Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti announced.

“The hostage-taking is over. The detainee surrendered, ”wrote the Keeper of the Seals in a tweet.

“I give my support to the two supervisors who were victims and I warmly congratulate the personnel of the ÉRIS and the RAID who made this rapid outcome possible. I will go to meet them this afternoon, ”he added.

The hostage taker, a prisoner sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and rape, was holding a regular supervisor as well as a trainee.

One of the hostages is a woman, who had been voluntarily released around noon, according to the authorities.

The other hostage had suffered stab wounds in the eye, media reported.

It is about a surrender on intervention of the RAID, declared the public prosecutor.

A crisis unit has been set up by the Ministry of Justice.

The kidnapper, who is not a radicalized detainee, wanted to negotiate his sentence, according to media. He was transferred to this prison, known as the most secure in France, less than a month ago.

He would have stolen the keys of the officials as well as their walkie-talkies, according to the press.

In 2019, a detainee armed with a homemade weapon had taken a supervisor and a trainee hostage in the same prison in Alençon-sur-Sarthe (Condé). The intervention of the security forces ended the kidnapping after five hours, without causing any injuries.

SL (with MAP)