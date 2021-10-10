end of the obligation to wear a mask at school in 47 departments

The mask is no longer mandatory as of Monday for primary school students in 47 departments in France, where the incidence rate has stabilized below the bar of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The end of the obligation to wear a mask in schools was recently announced by the government spokesperson, Gabriel Attal, in the wake of a sustained decline in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The list of departments where this measure will be applied was published on September 20 by decree in the Official Journal.

However, for primary school staff in these same departments, “the mask is always worn by adults working with pupils”, in particular “staff from National Education and local communities, AESH (Accompanying students in a situation of handicap) ”, indicated the Ministry of National Education.

This measure was welcomed in particular by Professor Christèle Gras-Le Guen, president of the French Pediatric Society, head of the pediatric emergency department of the Nantes University Hospital.

“It was high time to be able to unmask them, since the virus circulates much less and this measure had been taken exceptionally about a year ago, because we saw an increase in the virus with this second wave. Now that is behind us, ”she said.

Regarding maintaining the wearing of masks at school in the departments where the incidence rate is greater than 50, she considered that “it is more prudent, because even if we know that children participate little in the dynamics of the epidemic, the recommendations were to protect the little ones ”.

France has recorded for several weeks a sustained decline in the pandemic, in particular thanks to the rise of vaccination in the country, which has more than 50 million first-time vaccinated.

The country has recorded only 9 hospital deaths due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours against 3,744 new contaminations. In total, France has 116,798 deaths following infection with the new Coronavirus, according to figures from the French public health agency.

