establishment of a health pass for non-European tourists

France announced on Tuesday the establishment of a health pass for foreign tourists from outside Europe vaccinated with one of the vaccines recognized by the European Medicines Agency (AEM) or their equivalents.

This device is open to foreign tourists from outside Europe, already present on French territory or arriving by August 15, said the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Requests for an arrival after this date will be taken into account later, the ministry added in a statement.

According to the Secretary of State in charge of tourism, French people living abroad and the Francophonie, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, the implementation of this device comes in accordance with a decision of President Emmanuel Macron.

This specific device allows non-European tourists already present in France to obtain a QR code equivalent to a health pass.

To receive a QR code, foreign tourists must send by email, proof of vaccination, along with an ID, along with a downloadable application form and a plane ticket.

The health pass for vaccinated foreign tourists is reserved for people aged 18 or over, vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the AEM or equivalent and have a complete vaccination schedule, specifies the ministry, stressing that these tourists must have been vaccinated elsewhere than in one of the Member States of the European Union, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, United Kingdom, Switzerland.

According to the same source, minors aged 12 to 17 are exempt until September 30 from the health pass. As for minors under 12, they are not subject to the obligation of health pass.

Already applied since June 9 for shows, fairs, arenas, stadiums, festivals and concerts, the sanitary pass, has become mandatory since July 21 in places of leisure or culture where the gauge reaches 50 people.

Since Monday and following the validation of the Constitutional Council, the health pass, which takes the form of a QR code testifying to a complete vaccination schedule, the negativity of a Covid-19 test or the recovery from the disease, is become compulsory for going to restaurants, bars or cafes, and for traveling by long-distance trains, buses and planes.

However, the executive announced “relaxation” in the application of this device which will take into account a negative screening valid for 72 hours and no longer 48 hours for the unvaccinated.

Thanks to this measure, unvaccinated tourists, who are in France, can present a negative test of less than 72 hours for activities subject to the pass (restaurants, museums, major events, etc.).

