ETH, SOL and DOT hit all-time highs – Crypto capitalization at its highest

ETH, DOT and SOL hit record highs

Ether (ETH), which had already surpassed its all-time high several times recently, had the luxury of another breakthrough yesterday evening. Ethereum’s cryptocurrency gained + 4.7% in a matter of hours, hitting its highest price at $ 4,666.

ETH price progress since yesterday – Source: TradingView, ETH / USDT

For its part, the price of SOL at Solana exceeded its “all time high” (ATH) early this morning. It rose + 12% overnight, to pass the $ 247 threshold. Its capitalization now stands at over $ 71 million.

But its rival the DOT is not left out. Over a similar period, Polkadot’s cryptocurrency jumped + 11% to its new high at over $ 54. Its capitalization stands at $ 55 billion this morning.

Total cryptocurrency capitalization also hits record

As a result of these fine performances of the three altcoins, the total capitalization of cryptocurrencies has also reached a record. She had progressed steadily since the beginning of October. Cryptocurrency markets are now worth $ 2.8 trillion:

Total cryptocurrency capitalization in dollars – Source: TradingView

For comparison, the total capitalization of cryptocurrencies reached $ 450 billion a year ago, on November 4, 2020.

Bitcoin’s dominance is fading

It is interesting to note this breakthrough of altcoins, as the queen of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC), is struggling to regain its all-time high reached a fortnight ago, at more than $ 67,200. BTC is trading this morning at around $ 62,500.

The consequence is that the dominance of BTC over altcoins continues to wane. Bitcoin only represented 41% of the total cryptocurrency market cap yesterday. It is of course very far from being dethroned, but it still indicates a fundamental interest in altcoins, which is noticeable in recent months.

