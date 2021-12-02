Ethereum NFTs (ETH) are now available on FTX.US

Ethereum’s NFTs land on FTX.US

A little less than a month ago, the FTX.US platform announced that it was opening up to Solana’s NFTs (SOL). The blockchain defended tooth and nail by Sam Bankman-Fried had taken priority, but we already knew that NFT Ethereum would soon arrive on the FTX marketplace.

It’s now done. FTX announced yesterday that Ethereum’s NFTs are now available on its NFT services:

gm! Ethereum NFTs are live on https://t.co/IER7ate2sU!

We’re excited to expand our NFT marketplace, allowing users to buy, sell, and display their Ethereum NFTs alongside their Solana NFTs for the first time! Probably nothing. pic.twitter.com/DREqxvNDVc

– FTX – Built By Traders, For Traders (@FTX_Official) December 1, 2021

On the FTX.US site, we now see the most popular Ethereum NFTs of the moment, including Bored Ape, Pudgy Penguins, or even Meebits. As with the non-fungible Solana tokens, these are only available on the US version of the site. Users located elsewhere will – for now – be content with NFTs produced directly on FTX.US.

👉 Find all the news about non-fungible tokens (NFT)

More and more options for NFT enthusiasts

FTX will have a ways to go if it wants to compete with OpenSea: NFT’s largest marketplace exceeded $ 10 billion in volume last November. We note, however, that competitors have been accumulating lately: more and more centralized platforms are choosing to offer tools for buying and selling non-fungible tokens.

This was the case with Coinbase last October, and Crypto.com had devoted itself to the domain from March 2021. In addition, the gradual arrival of “Ethereum killer” on the market should also diversify the offer made to investors.

👉 Read about it – It is now possible to transfer NFTs between Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL)

Newsletter 🍞

Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.

What to know about affiliate links. This page presents assets, products or services relating to investments. Some links in this article are affiliate. This means that if you buy a product or register on a site from this article, our partner pays us a commission. This allows us to continue to offer you original and useful content. There is no impact on you and you can even get a bonus using our links.

Investments in cryptocurrencies are risky. Cryptoast is not responsible for the quality of the products or services presented on this page and could not be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused following the use of a good or service put forward in this article. Investments related to crypto-assets are risky by nature, readers should do their own research before taking any action and invest only within the limits of their financial capacity. This article does not constitute investment advice.

About the author: Marine Debelloir

Associate Editor on Cryptoast, I fell into the pot of cryptocurrencies a few years ago. I am passionate about the innovative technologies that arise from the blockchain and I like to unearth the crispest information to share it with you.

All articles by Marine Debelloir.