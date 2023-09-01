Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney arrived in Venice with fiancé Jonathan Davino: her wonderful outfits

These days the Italian city of Venice is in great turmoil, because the Venice International Film Festival began on August 30th and will end on September 9th. Like every year, not only Italian stars arrive in the lagoon, but also international stars. And, like last year, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney (26 years old, actress and model) is back on the red carpet with her long time boyfriend and now finacé Jonathan Davino. The couple showed up in a matching cream-colored outfit. Sydney wore a pair of shorts and an armhole, embellished with matching gold jewels (necklace, bracelet and earrings), with a brown belt. Davino, on the other hand, wore a pair of long trousers and a short-sleeved shirt. Both completed their outfits with sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers.

Sydney Sweeney on a boat: the stylish green maxi dress

After arriving with her fiancé earlier today, Sydney Sweeney was spotted getting on a boat, ready to have some fun. Since Venice is located in a lagoon, most of the foreign actors who arrive there choose to take a boat tour. This time the actress decided to wear a green spaghetti strapped maxi dress with white piping and with a white bag, sunglasses and peep toe heels. Sweeney’s first important role were in Netflix’s show ” Everything Sucks!”, then she took part to The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects (all of them in 2018). In 2019, she had a role in Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. From 2019 she plays Cassie Howard (who is a a teenager with a promiscuous reputation) in HBO series Euphoria, with protagonist Zendaya. For this role, she received a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2022. This year she played Reality Winner in Tina Satter’s thriller drama called “Reality”.