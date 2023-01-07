Evening stock exchange how does it work? Schedules, quotes 2023

The expression Borsa Serale technically indicates after hours trading , i.e. the online trading of assets on markets, extended even after the trading closing time.

From an operational point of view, this can take place by extending the closing time of the market, by creating a specific regulated market , alongside the main one, MTF (multilateral trading facilities), or through another Segment .

To the options mentioned are added the OTC (over the counter) circuits, i.e. non-centralized off-exchange markets, in which trading takes place following bilateral agreements signed between the participants; Pink Sheet Stocks are usually traded there , shares of reduced value, generally below $5.

From an OTC point of view, Forex is also included, which provides for trading lasting about 23 and a half hours (in Italy the half-hour window is set at 11pm) and, therefore, evening and night trading, as it is not regulated.

OTC over the counter (non-centralized off-exchange markets regulated by bilateral agreements between participants, where pink sheet stocks are found, shares of small value less than five dollars.

Evening trading offers opportunities but, as we will discover, also considerable risks.

How does it work?

In Italy the after hours market made its debut in 2000, through the Trading After Hours market (TAH) which joined the MTA (Mercato Telematico Azionario).

When the main daytime circuit closed at 17.30, the TAH opened from 18 to 20.30 after hour (Italian stock exchange times);

In 2016, through the creation of the Bit Equity MTF, which later became Bit GEM after the MTA International and the TAH (segment of the MTF) merged into it, the Italian evening stock exchange assumed its current configuration which makes it a service rather than a real and own market. There are half a dozen Consob authorized brokers and securities already placed in other circuits are listed (over 100 assets currently available).

Even in Europe trading is done after the closing hours of the stock exchanges, through Eurex (mainly dealing with sector indices) and LMax (trading CFDs on European shares and Forex). In the USA the extended hours, otherwise defined as After Hours Trading (AHT) relating to the Nasdaq and Nyse markets are operational from 4 to 8 pm (NY time).

When trading on these circuits, time zones must be taken into consideration, since a European evening market is not one overseas and vice versa.

Stock market quotes after hours 202 3

The performance of prices and after-hours trading on the Italian stock exchange is not affected so much by the classic regulations or mechanisms but by the very peculiarities of the off-exchange markets.

Di sera, come si può immaginare, gli operatori sono pochi e conseguentemente i volumi calano drasticamente e le contrattazioni diventano chiaramente più complesse per le minori opportunità; oltre alla scarsa liquidità (ci sono meno soldi in giro e meno investitori) bisogna considerare la volatilità più alta dovuta non tanto alle oscillazioni dei prezzi (che, numericamente, sono certamente inferiori) quanto alla percentuale di variazione superiore.

Il rischio di contrattare con posizioni aperte oltre la chiusura dei mercati (after hours borsa) è di ritrovare, all’apertura dei mercati diurni, valori inferiori rispetto a quelli della sera prima (compro a 100 ma all’apertura ritrovo il valore diminuito a 90).

Come funziona il mercato serale?

Il suo scopo è unico e semplice: facilitare l’espansione degli scambi sul mercato italiano. In genere le contrattazioni proseguono fino alle 17.30, ma il periodo di maggiore affluenza dello scambio serale è quello delle 20.30, per cui viene prolungato fino alle 22.00 per allinearsi agli orari di Wall Street.

Quando chiudono le contrattazioni in borsa?

08.00 – 9.00 (9.00.00 – 9.00.59) asta di apertura (pre-asta, validazione e apertura e conclusione dei contratti); 09.00 – 17.25 negoziazione continua; 17.25 – 17.30 (17.30.00 – 17.30.59) asta di chiusura (pre-asta, validazione e conclusione dei contratti Page 2 Ai sensi dell’articolo 4.3.3 del Regolamento, le fasi di .

Cosa sono le quotazioni after hours?

Il trading after hours, spesso noto come trading della sessione serale, si riferisce al trading che si svolge prima dell’apertura del mercato o dopo la chiusura della giornata. Il trading in questo modo vi dà la possibilità di capitalizzare le occasioni che si presentano al di fuori del tipico orario di contrattazione.

Quando chiude la borsa serale?

ORARI MERCATO IDEM 08:30 – 09:00 Asta di apertura 09:00 – 17:49 Negoziazione continua sessione diurna 17:50 – 20:30 Negoziazione continua sessione serale

Come si fa a sapere se il mercato sta salendo o scendendo?

Siamo in grado di determinare rapidamente se il titolo è in rialzo o in ribasso oggi e il livello di fiducia che il mercato ha in quel titolo confrontando il prezzo di apertura del titolo con il prezzo attuale del titolo. Il prezzo del titolo nello stesso momento in cui lo osserviamo è detto prezzo corrente.

Che cosa comporta tenere la borsa chiusa?

Chiudendo il mercato azionario, si oscura il segnale dei prezzi senza eliminarne le fonti. È l’equivalente, estremamente attuale, di distruggere il termometro per non poter stabilire se si ha o meno la febbre. Inoltre, questo provocherebbe pressioni sugli strumenti finanziari che sono legati all’andamento del mercato azionario.