ex-secretary of state Colin Powell is dead

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell died Monday in Washington from complications related to Covid-19, his family announced.

Powell died at Walter Reed Hospital, located in suburban Washington.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, and grandfather, and a great American,” his family said in a statement.

Powell was the first African-American to hold the post of chief of staff for the armed forces, before becoming chief American diplomat under President George W. Bush. Born April 5, 1937 in Harlem, Colin Powell grew up in New York City, where he studied geology.

He had started his military career in 1958. First stationed in Germany, he was then sent to Vietnam as military adviser to John F. Kennedy.

